$2.45 Billion in Sales Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will report $2.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.69 billion. MGM Resorts International posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 116.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year sales of $9.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.79 billion to $9.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $12.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on MGM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.81.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $1,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175 over the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,950,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,192,000 after purchasing an additional 516,843 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $44.43 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $46.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

