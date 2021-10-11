-$2.79 EPS Expected for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to post earnings per share of ($2.79) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.31) and the lowest is ($3.62). bluebird bio reported earnings of ($2.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year earnings of ($12.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.89) to ($11.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($9.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.00) to ($5.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLUE shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3,217.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 91.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 83,426 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in bluebird bio by 153.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 49,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 30,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in bluebird bio by 70.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,899,000 after purchasing an additional 283,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,175. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $26.07.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

