$2.87 Billion in Sales Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will announce $2.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.93 billion and the lowest is $2.81 billion. AGCO reported sales of $2.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year sales of $11.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.30 billion to $11.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $12.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AGCO.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

Shares of AGCO opened at $127.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.64. AGCO has a 12-month low of $74.76 and a 12-month high of $158.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of AGCO by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,591,000 after purchasing an additional 51,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGCO (AGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.