$20.22 Million in Sales Expected for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will report $20.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.76 million. ReneSola reported sales of $9.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 107.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year sales of $92.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.39 million to $93.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $128.47 million, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $153.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. ReneSola had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

SOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

Shares of NYSE:SOL opened at $6.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $440.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $34,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $108,750 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOL. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ReneSola by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,685,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,939,000 after buying an additional 1,850,926 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 357.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after buying an additional 833,932 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the second quarter worth about $2,991,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 90,628.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 324,450 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the second quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

