20,939 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Purchased by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 269.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,112.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,544,000 after purchasing an additional 196,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.06. 2,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,417. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $110.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.70.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.