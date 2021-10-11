21,984 Shares in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $71,326,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,606,000. Corvex Management LP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 1,797,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,737,000 after buying an additional 1,022,216 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,257,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,587,000 after buying an additional 760,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,825,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,516,000 after buying an additional 526,274 shares in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CCEP stock opened at $54.05 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
Featured Story: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.