21,984 Shares in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $71,326,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,606,000. Corvex Management LP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 1,797,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,737,000 after buying an additional 1,022,216 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,257,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,587,000 after buying an additional 760,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,825,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,516,000 after buying an additional 526,274 shares in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $54.05 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

