247,548 Shares in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 247,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,199,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.75% of AudioCodes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Barclays PLC lifted its position in AudioCodes by 251.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AudioCodes by 161.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 42.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $32.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $36.63.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 21.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AUDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered shares of AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

AudioCodes Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.