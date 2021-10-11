247,700 Shares in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 247,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.14% of Newmark Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the first quarter worth $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the first quarter worth $142,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at $153,000. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $14.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

NMRK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.