$253.80 Million in Sales Expected for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to announce $253.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $258.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $249.94 million. Sterling Bancorp posted sales of $246.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,570,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 350.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,704,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,141 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 19.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,327,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,594,000 after acquiring an additional 546,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,360,000 after acquiring an additional 507,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

STL opened at $25.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.98. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $27.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

