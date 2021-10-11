264,767 Shares in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 264,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Arrival during the 2nd quarter worth $4,938,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Arrival in the second quarter valued at $223,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrival by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,551,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,028,000 after acquiring an additional 625,521 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Arrival by 60.7% during the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arrival by 217.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrival alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arrival in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

ARVL stock opened at $14.46 on Monday. Arrival has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $37.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.26.

Arrival Profile

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.