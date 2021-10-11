26,638 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Purchased by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 23,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $103,295,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of CIBR traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.02. 13,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,320. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $52.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.