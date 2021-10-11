$27.19 Million in Sales Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will report $27.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $57.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $112.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.81 million to $121.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $130.88 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $307.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGMO. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $8.77 on Monday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

