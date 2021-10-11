$3.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to report sales of $3.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.25 billion and the highest is $3.38 billion. Newmont posted sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year sales of $12.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.45 billion to $13.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $13.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $54.31 on Monday. Newmont has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $257,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,435,117. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 18.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Newmont by 15.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,612,000 after purchasing an additional 358,368 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Newmont by 5.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmont (NEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.