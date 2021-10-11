$3.33 Million in Sales Expected for XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to report sales of $3.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. XOMA reported sales of $560,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 494.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year sales of $10.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 million to $17.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.32 million, with estimates ranging from $2.64 million to $22.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. XOMA had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million.

XOMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Aegis lowered their price target on shares of XOMA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of XOMA from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of XOMA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $25.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $291.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.76 and a beta of 0.87. XOMA has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 2,757.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

