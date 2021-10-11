$3.83 Billion in Sales Expected for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will report sales of $3.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.87 billion. The Mosaic reported sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full-year sales of $12.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.75 billion to $13.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.03.

NYSE MOS opened at $40.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The Mosaic has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $40.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Mosaic by 149.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in The Mosaic by 968.1% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Mosaic in the first quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in The Mosaic by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Mosaic by 441.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

