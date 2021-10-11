30,000 Shares in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 8,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 9th. raised STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $41.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.83. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $47.38. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

