$302.95 Million in Sales Expected for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to announce $302.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $275.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $361.00 million. Whiting Petroleum reported sales of $61.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 396%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.87 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $62.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -111.09. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $63.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

