$31.65 Million in Sales Expected for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will announce $31.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.00 million to $32.75 million. BioLife Solutions posted sales of $11.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 180.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year sales of $115.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.80 million to $116.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $155.49 million, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $170.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.32 million.

BLFS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

BLFS stock opened at $38.38 on Monday. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 639.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $464,743.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $111,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,452 shares of company stock worth $11,068,081. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

