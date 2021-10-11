3,486 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.7% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.82.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.12, for a total value of $577,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,410,090.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 304,558 shares of company stock worth $194,944,747. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $550.23. 8,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,524. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $630.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $559.73.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

