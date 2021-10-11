$357.34 Million in Sales Expected for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will post $357.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $352.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $363.10 million. Oak Street Health posted sales of $217.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSH. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $2,087,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $61,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 978,806 shares of company stock worth $52,990,018 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

OSH opened at $37.86 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.82.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

