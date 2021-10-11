35,887 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 78,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRPT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.39.

SRPT stock opened at $99.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.19. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.93) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

