360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 2,013.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,968 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.21% of 360 DigiTech worth $13,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the first quarter valued at $7,508,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 32.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 31,784 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 19.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 402.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 964,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after acquiring an additional 772,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 262.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 162,967 shares during the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $21.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.65. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. The business had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on QFIN. TheStreet lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

