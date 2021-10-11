36,233,690 Shares in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,233,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,303,000. Fmr LLC owned approximately 42.01% of Cano Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter worth $616,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter worth $303,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter worth $8,958,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter worth $1,176,000. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cano Health in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cano Health in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Cano Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CANO opened at $11.26 on Monday. Cano Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $393.16 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Richard Aguilar bought 51,393 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $613,118.49. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,118.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $116,858.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,314,711 shares of company stock valued at $14,262,011 in the last 90 days.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

