3,851,711 Shares in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,851,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,309,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.03% of LifeStance Health Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,536,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,699,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

LFST stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $29.81.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $160.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

