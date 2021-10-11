$388.31 Million in Sales Expected for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will report $388.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $407.46 million and the lowest is $372.60 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $329.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481,143 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 341.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,869,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,671,000 after buying an additional 2,219,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,313,000 after buying an additional 2,079,445 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 900.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,077,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,749,000 after buying an additional 1,869,360 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 180.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,557,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,423,000 after buying an additional 1,644,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $19.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

