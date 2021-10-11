3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Shares Down 0.2%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.88. 3,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 4,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49.

3i Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGOPF)

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

