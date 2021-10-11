$4.60 EPS Expected for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.72 and the lowest is $2.49. The Boston Beer reported earnings of $6.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full year earnings of $16.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.00 to $17.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $19.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.81 to $20.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAM. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $804.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $834.31.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $536.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,458. The Boston Beer has a one year low of $496.86 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $570.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $890.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Boston Beer by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

