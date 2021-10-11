4,106,536 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,106,536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,957,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.81% of UiPath at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,351,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,523,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,059,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PATH. Summit Insights started coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

In related news, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $4,492,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,402,723 shares in the company, valued at $78,776,923.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ted Kummert sold 50,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $2,804,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 888,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,841,013.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 460,427 shares of company stock valued at $27,289,358 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH opened at $50.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.23. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.23 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. UiPath’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

