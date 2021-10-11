$423.70 Million in Sales Expected for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will post sales of $423.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $429.00 million and the lowest is $419.00 million. NOW posted sales of $326.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NOW.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

In other news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NOW by 16.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,966,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NOW by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after acquiring an additional 838,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NOW by 172.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 585,412 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NOW by 305.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 762,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 574,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NOW by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,587,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,967,000 after acquiring an additional 430,998 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $8.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.45 million, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.44.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

