$424.80 Million in Sales Expected for Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) to report $424.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $423.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $426.08 million. Plantronics reported sales of $410.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $431.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 127.71% and a negative net margin of 1.06%.

POLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Plantronics in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, COO Warren Schlichting bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $57,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Shull purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,432,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POLY opened at $23.29 on Monday. Plantronics has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $50.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.52 and a beta of 1.84.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

