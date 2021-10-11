$427.66 Million in Sales Expected for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will post sales of $427.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $424.08 million and the highest is $430.96 million. Carrols Restaurant Group posted sales of $407.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $424.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.94 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on TAST. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ TAST opened at $3.74 on Monday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

