4,370 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Bought by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 0.7% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,883,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,276,000 after purchasing an additional 26,371 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of MDY traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $492.80. The company had a trading volume of 50,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,462. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $341.80 and a 12-month high of $507.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.19.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

