$485.91 Million in Sales Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to announce sales of $485.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $484.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $490.00 million. Kennametal reported sales of $400.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kennametal.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMT shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $34.80 on Monday. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Kennametal in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 25,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.