$5.46 Million in Sales Expected for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will report $5.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. Cytokinetics reported sales of $41.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $22.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.08 million to $27.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $39.39 million, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $81.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

In other news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $345,429.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,831. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 22.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 105,210.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $38.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $39.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

