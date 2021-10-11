50,700 Shares in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kontoor Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 402.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.57.

KTB traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $48.65. 55 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,979. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

