51,526 Shares in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Integra LifeSciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

IART opened at $67.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.34 and its 200 day moving average is $70.51. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.11 million. As a group, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.78.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

