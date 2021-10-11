53,588 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000. Discovery accounts for approximately 0.6% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Discovery by 1,147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of DISCA stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 147,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,397,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $78.14.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.
Discovery Profile
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
