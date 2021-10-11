53,588 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000. Discovery accounts for approximately 0.6% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Discovery by 1,147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of DISCA stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 147,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,397,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.