544,076 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 544,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,973,000. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ accounts for about 0.5% of Jump Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 785,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,668,336. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

