59,100 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Acquired by Yale University

Yale University bought a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,000. Lyft comprises approximately 1.2% of Yale University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lyft by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 366,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $22,146,000 after buying an additional 156,320 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 16.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 205,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 29,451 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its position in shares of Lyft by 28.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 38,467 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,134,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Lyft by 7.7% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 156,208 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $54.42. The company had a trading volume of 37,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199,822. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average is $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.94.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,880 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.