$6.02 Million in Sales Expected for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will announce $6.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.24 million and the lowest is $5.80 million. Acutus Medical reported sales of $3.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year sales of $23.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.90 million to $23.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $57.98 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $58.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 100.30% and a negative net margin of 844.29%.

AFIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

In other Acutus Medical news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,071,428 shares of Acutus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 32.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Acutus Medical during the second quarter valued at $5,094,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $866,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Acutus Medical by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

AFIB opened at $7.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67. Acutus Medical has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $275.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

