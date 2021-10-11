6,034 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,790,000 after buying an additional 873,057 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after buying an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after buying an additional 445,536 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,362,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,640,000 after buying an additional 310,281 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.69.

In related news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 455,771 shares of company stock valued at $104,958,840 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $233.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $235.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.46.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

