61,022 Shares in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REXR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

REXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR opened at $57.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average is $57.71. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 88.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

