$645.35 Million in Sales Expected for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to post $645.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $634.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $656.70 million. Olympic Steel posted sales of $299.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 115.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.83. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $556.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $24.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.33. Olympic Steel has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $275.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $411,562.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 391,045 shares in the company, valued at $12,169,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 191.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 410.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 67.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

