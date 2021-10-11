$7.81 Billion in Sales Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to announce $7.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $8.67 billion. United Airlines posted sales of $2.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 213.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year sales of $24.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.10 billion to $26.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $40.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.41 billion to $44.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Airlines.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($9.31) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $49.16 on Monday. United Airlines has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $63.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In related news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Airlines (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.