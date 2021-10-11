74,189 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 74,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Henry Schein as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,854,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,772,000 after purchasing an additional 235,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,603,000 after purchasing an additional 47,496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,532,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,381,000 after purchasing an additional 233,505 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,834,000 after acquiring an additional 641,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at $90,177,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of HSIC opened at $79.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.26 and a 200 day moving average of $75.97. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

