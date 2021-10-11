$79.41 Million in Sales Expected for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will announce $79.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.80 million and the lowest is $79.01 million. The Bancorp reported sales of $74.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full year sales of $317.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $315.72 million to $318.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $358.37 million, with estimates ranging from $357.59 million to $359.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.98 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $30.58 on Monday. The Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66.

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $655,024.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 190,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 65,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

