$790.05 Million in Sales Expected for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) will announce sales of $790.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $771.00 million to $809.10 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries posted sales of $464.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 84,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 68.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $48.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.61. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

