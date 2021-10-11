$8.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to post sales of $8.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.08 billion. Plains GP posted sales of $5.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $35.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.58 billion to $38.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $34.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.61 billion to $38.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.01%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Shares of PAGP opened at $11.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,110.00 and a beta of 2.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 9.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Plains GP during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Plains GP by 79.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

