816,031 Shares in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 816,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of B2Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 24.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,962,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in B2Gold by 14.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,959,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 382,230 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in B2Gold by 10.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,025,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,130,000 after acquiring an additional 479,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in B2Gold in the second quarter worth $3,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $362.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BTG shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

