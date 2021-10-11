$83.34 Million in Sales Expected for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to report sales of $83.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.00 million. Carriage Services reported sales of $84.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full-year sales of $353.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $350.41 million to $355.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $361.70 million, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $362.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.29 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSV shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “below average” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carriage Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

In other news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $189,658.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $36,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,355,000 after acquiring an additional 41,339 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $45.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.94 million, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.06. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $48.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

